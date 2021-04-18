First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $215,000 in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $21,489,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after purchasing an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94,949 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

