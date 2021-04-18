First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $91.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.