Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) PT at $27.00

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.2% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after buying an additional 647,631 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.