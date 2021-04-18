Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) PT at $27.00

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.2% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after buying an additional 647,631 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.