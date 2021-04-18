-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). Agenus also posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

AGEN stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $536.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 305.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Agenus by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

