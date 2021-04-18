Xend Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and $2.82 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00713178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,515.57 or 0.99549839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00846687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

