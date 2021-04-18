BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Cap of $901,061.94

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $901,061.94 and $3,199.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars.

