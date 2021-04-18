Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0430 on Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2,335.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00713178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,515.57 or 0.99549839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00846687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

