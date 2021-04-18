Castle Hits Market Cap of $23,726.30 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $23,726.30 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.00527060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006670 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.10 or 0.03800249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,703,090 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.