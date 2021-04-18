MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Volume Hits $246,387.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $123.89 million and approximately $246,387.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11.55 or 0.00021098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.00527060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.10 or 0.03800249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,723,354 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.