On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:OOBHF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

