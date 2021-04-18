Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Drops By 40.5%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of electroCore by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 3,496.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

