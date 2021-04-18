The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CAGU opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The Castle Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

The Castle Group Company Profile

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

