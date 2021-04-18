The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
CAGU opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The Castle Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
The Castle Group Company Profile
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for The Castle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Castle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.