Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kansas City Southern updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $257.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average is $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $269.49.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.