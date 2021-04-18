Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,363,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

