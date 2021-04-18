Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $349.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLAD. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

