Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Teekay LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE TGP opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

