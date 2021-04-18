The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend payment by 44.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BK opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

