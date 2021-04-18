Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.26 on May 13th

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In related news, insider Todd Barlow 86,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

