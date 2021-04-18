First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $264,000 Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

