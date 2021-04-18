Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

RTX opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

