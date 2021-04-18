First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

