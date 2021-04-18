Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,600 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

