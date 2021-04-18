Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 177.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 221.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 129.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,557 shares of company stock valued at $30,464,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -220.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

