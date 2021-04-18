Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.61.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

