Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $147.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.