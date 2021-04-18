FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,944.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.