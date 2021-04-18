FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,436 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

