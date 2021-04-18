FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 8,393 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 249.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $162.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $135.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

