FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

FAST stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

