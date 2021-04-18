Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

BAC stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

