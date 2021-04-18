Credit Suisse Group Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $155.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

