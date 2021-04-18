Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,596 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $63.84 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

