Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

