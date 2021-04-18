Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,286 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,108,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE GTY opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

