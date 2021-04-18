Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 720,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,305,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

