Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $259.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

