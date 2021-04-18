Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 232,246 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,246 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,188,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in National Vision by 1,567.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 461.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,178 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

