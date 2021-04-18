Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.76 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

