Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 445 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $399.52 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $401.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.76.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

