Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,190 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Northern Trust stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

