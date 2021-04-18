Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $189.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $195.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.