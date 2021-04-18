Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 849 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

URI stock opened at $328.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

