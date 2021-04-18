UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 30,550 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Element Solutions worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,824,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,552,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

ESI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

