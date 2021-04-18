197 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total transaction of $406,182.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.16.

Shares of W opened at $321.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.34.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

