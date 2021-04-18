197 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of W. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Wayfair by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total transaction of $406,182.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.16.

NYSE W opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

