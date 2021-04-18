Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $62,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,824 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

