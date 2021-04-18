Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 10,915 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

ADUS stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

