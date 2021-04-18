Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.