Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

