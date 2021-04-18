Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $378.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.58 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.05 and a 200-day moving average of $344.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $89,194,180. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

